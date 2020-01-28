Tap Achieves Market Cap of $120.87 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Tap has a market cap of $120.87 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.05541704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00126519 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

