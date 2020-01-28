Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

TGT stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

