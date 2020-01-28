Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Shares Down 1.1%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.75, approximately 30,471 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 791,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCO shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

