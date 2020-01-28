TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TC Pipelines has a payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of TCP opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCP. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

