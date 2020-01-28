TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:TCF opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

