TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,119 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLAD. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

