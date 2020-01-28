TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 229,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

