TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

ACB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

