TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $181,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.