TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average of $229.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

