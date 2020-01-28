Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Short Interest Update

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 561,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TOO remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.54 million for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

