Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 610,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the period.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 304,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,328. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

