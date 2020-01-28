Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 90.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.