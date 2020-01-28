Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,232 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

