Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Shares Down 1.9%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.02 ($2.14) and last traded at A$3.05 ($2.16), 59,469 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.11 ($2.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.03.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile (ASX:TPW)

Temple & Webster Group Limited engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 130,000 products under the Temple & Webster brand. It also offers home, office, and outdoor furniture, as well as lighting and homeware products under the Milan Direct brand through its e-commerce platform for various distributors and trade clients on a wholesale basis.

