Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $574.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.84.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

