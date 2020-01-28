Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.66 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $42.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, FCoin, OOOBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.03194710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00193920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00123403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, QBTC, DigiFinex, BitMart, Binance, CoinBene, IDAX, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Bibox, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kryptono, Exmo, Kraken, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, OOOBTC, EXX, MBAex, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Coinut, ChaoEX, FCoin, B2BX, BitForex, IDCM, Cobinhood, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Kucoin, Liqui, ZB.COM, BigONE, Iquant, UEX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, ABCC, TOPBTC, BtcTurk, TDAX, Poloniex, DragonEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

