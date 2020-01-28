Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 90,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

