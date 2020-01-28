Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $73.00 at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 6,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,472. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

