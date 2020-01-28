Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 252 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,190,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,839.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,814.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

