Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 178,025 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 380,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

