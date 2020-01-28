Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

NYSE:TMO opened at $330.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

