Theta Fuel Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $793,152.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007605 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

