Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $342.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $339.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 275,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,433. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 341,134 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Titan International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 273,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Titan International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.