Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.27.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tivity Health by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tivity Health by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

