Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.63

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and traded as high as $34.72. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 2,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

