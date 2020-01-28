TORC Oil and Gas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE TOG opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.50. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.86.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOG shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

