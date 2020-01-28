Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

