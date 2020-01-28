Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 2,600 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

NYSE FMC opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

