Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

