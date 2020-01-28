Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

