Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $59,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,144,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,502,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

