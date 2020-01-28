Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

