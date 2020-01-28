Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,760,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

