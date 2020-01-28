Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 188 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $11,966,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $7,664,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

