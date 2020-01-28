Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,455. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

