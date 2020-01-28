Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $69,945,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.