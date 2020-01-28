Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.70.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $69,945,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
