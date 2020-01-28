Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 11,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

