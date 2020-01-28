Trainline (LON:TRN) Lowered to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 473 ($6.22) on Monday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

