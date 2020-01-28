TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinEx, BitFlip, Rfinex, RightBTC, Mercatox, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Ovis, LATOKEN, Neraex, Allcoin, Coinnest, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Gate.io, DDEX, Tidex, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Braziliex, LBank, Fatbtc, Liquid, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Bibox, BitForex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, Tokenomy, Bithumb, IDCM, HitBTC, IDAX, DigiFinex, Upbit, Exmo, YoBit, Koinex, Kryptono, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OEX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Liqui, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

