TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 162,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,142,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

