TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 40,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

