TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4767 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

