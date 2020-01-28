TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 118,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

