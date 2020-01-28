TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $999,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 266,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

