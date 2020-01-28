TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,158 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

