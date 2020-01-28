TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 364 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 74,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of COST traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.10. 672,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.92. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

