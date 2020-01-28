TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,942. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $178.00.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

