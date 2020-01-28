TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

