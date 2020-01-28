TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,905.00 and $2,476.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022464 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.02667021 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008942 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002363 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.